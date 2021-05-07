Live

U.S. forces capture suspect in Benghazi attack

U.S. special operations forces captured a suspect in the 2012 terror attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi. That attack left U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans dead.
