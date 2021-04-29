U.S. faces COVID-19 vaccine surplus as some Americans still hesitant to get vaccinated A new poll shows Americans are slightly less hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine now than they were a month ago, but there are still a significant number of people who aren't planning to get vaccinated. Dr. Julie Morita, a former member of the Biden administration transition advisory board and the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, joins CBSN to discuss the concerns regarding vaccine hesitancy.