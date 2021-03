U.S. experienced hiring surge in February The U.S. experienced a hiring surge during President Biden's first full month in office. According to the Labor Department, the U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate also improved, dropping a tenth of a point to 6.2%. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, joined CBSN to discuss what the latest job numbers mean for the state of the economy.