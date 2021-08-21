Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. evacuation efforts continue in Kabul

Thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans are still desperately trying to flee Afghanistan. Many who have already made it out were flown to Doha, Qatar, for further processing. Roxana Saberi has more on this evolving crisis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.