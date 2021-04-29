Live

U.S. drops massive bomb on ISIS in Afghanistan

The U.S. has dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan, targeting ISIS. The bomb is the largest non-nuclear bomb used in combat. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin joins CBSN with the latest.
