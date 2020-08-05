Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Beirut Explosion
Pete Hamill Has Died
Hurricane Isaias
Kansas Primary Election
Virgin Atlantic Bankruptcy
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
"Beirut is gone": Residents emerge from rubble stunned and wounded
Biden not traveling to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
Once homeless, Cori Bush wins Missouri primary
Second grader tests positive for virus after first day of school
Trump campaign, RNC sue Nevada over expansion of mail-in voting
Legendary NYC reporter Pete Hamill dies at 85
Black-owned businesses twice as likely to fail during pandemic
Biden shrugs off cognitive test: "Why the hell would I take a test?"
SEC reportedly zooms in on Kodak loan disclosure
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Biden has edge in North Carolina, race is tight in Georgia — CBS News poll
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
GOP confident in Ohio, but Dems think it's within reach
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
U.S. COVID-19 deaths rose 24% last week; new cases down 9%
Dr. Bob Lahita joins CBSN to discuss the latest medical news surrounding the novel coronavirus, including the impact plasma from recovered patients is having on those currently sick.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue