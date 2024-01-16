U.S. continues strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The U.S. carried out a third round of strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday. The U.S. military said fighter jets targeted anti-ship ballistic missiles. Charlie D'Agata has more.
