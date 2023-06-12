U.S. confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since 2019 The Biden administration confirmed Saturday that China has been operating a spy base in Cuba -- just one hundred miles from the shores of Florida. This comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that China tentatively agreed to pay Cuba billions of dollars to set up an electronic eavesdropping facility. Gordon Lubold, White House and national security reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins CBS News to discuss what we know about the base.