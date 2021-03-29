Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. companies fight back with vigilante hacking

Following a year full of cybersecurity breaches, it appears some U.S. companies are carrying out revenge hacks. According to Bloomberg News, someone from JP Morgan floated a plan to hit back by taking down Iranian servers. Jan Crawford reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.