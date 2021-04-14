U.S. commandos capture ISIS chemical weapons expert CBS News has learned the U.S. may have dealt ISIS' chemical weapons program a serious blow in a raid last month, capturing an Iraqi who once worked for Saddam Hussein's regime. Investigators in London are also looking into a potential trove of intelligence about ISIS. CBS News' partners at Sky News received the names, addresses and phone numbers of more than 20,000 suspected ISIS fighters from at least 51 countries, including the U.S. David Martin reports from the Pentagon.