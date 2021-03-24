Live

U.S. chopper base covered in safety foam

A helicopter base in Tulsa, Oklahoma was engulfed with safety foam on Tuesday, when the base's fire safety system accidentally discharged. No damage was done to the helicopters. Maurice Dubois reports.
