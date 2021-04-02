Live

U.S. Capitol building on lockdown after suicide

It was a tense afternoon around the U.S. Capitol during Washington's annual Cherry Blossom Festival. As Mark Albert reports, no one was allowed in or out of the building after a man shot and killed himself on the Capitol steps.
