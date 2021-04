U.S. Border Patrol expecting over 1 million migrants to arrive at southern border in 2021 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials estimate over 1 million migrants will arrive at the U.S-Mexico border this year. CBS News homeland security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga tells CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano about the overcrowding she witnessed during a visit to one of the nation's busiest migrant processing facilities in Donna, Texas.