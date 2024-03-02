Watch CBS News

U.S. begins airdropping aid into Gaza

In an effort to address its growing humanitarian crisis, the U.S. on Saturday airdropped 38,000 meals from C-130 aircraft into Gaza. The aid drop was coordinated with the help of U.S. ally Jordan. Imtiaz Tyab has details.
