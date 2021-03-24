Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. beef prices spiking

Long-term drought in the southwest United States has led to a cattle shortage, which has resulted in a major surge in beef prices. Bigad Shaban reports on how the cost increase is impacting the restaurant business.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.