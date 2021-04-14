Live

U.S.-backed rebels keep battling ISIS under truce

The partial ceasefire in Syria is largely holding after nearly a week. The truce does not include ISIS, but the rebels backed by the U.S. are making gains against the extremist group. Holly Williams reports from the frontline in northeast Syria.
