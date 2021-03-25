Live

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder steps down

President Obama announced that U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is stepping down. As Major Garrett explains, Holder oversaw an unprecedented expansion of civil liberties for gays and fought the Supreme Court's decision to roll back voting rights.
