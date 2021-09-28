Live

U.S. at risk of unprecedented financial crisis

The U.S. could default on its bills for the first time in history if Congress doesn’t raise the federal debt limit. Republicans have said it's the Democrats' responsibility since they control both chambers. Nikole Killion reports.
