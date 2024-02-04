U.S. appearing to carefully calibrate response to attacks by Iran-backed Houthis The U.S. Department of Defense said the strikes on Yemen early Sunday targeted Houthi missile systems and launchers, as well as weapons storage and radars used by the Iran-backed group, the latest response to the drone attack last week that killed three Americans, Holly Williams reports. The U.S. appears to be trying to carefully calibrate its response, Williams reports, on the one hand it doesn't want a further escalation of violence in the Middle East, but on the other it doesn't want to risk emboldening its enemies.