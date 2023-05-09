Watch CBS News

U.S. and Mexico brace for end of Title 42

President Biden spoke with Mexico's president on Tuesday as the two countries look to alleviate some of the strain that's expected when Title 42 ends, which could bring an influx of migrants seeking asylum. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
