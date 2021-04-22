Live

U.S. airstrike disrupts Syria ceasefire

The United States is apologizing for a deadly coalition airstrike. The attack apparently struck government troops in Syria. Russia says more than 60 people were killed. Elizabeth Palmer is in Aleppo with a report.
