Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. airstike hits al-Shabab training camp

U.S. warplanes struck an al-Shabab training camp in Somalia over the weekend, killing over 150 fighters. The U.S. is claiming this as a big victory against terrorist forces. David Martin reports from the Pentagon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.