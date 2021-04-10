Live

U.S. agency fines Takata for faulty airbags

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration levied the most expensive fine in its history against Takata, a Japanese airbag manufacturer. The company's airbags are believed linked to the deaths of seven people, reports Jeff Glor.
