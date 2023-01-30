Tyre Nichols funeral set: CBS News Flash Jan. 30, 2023 The funeral for Tyre Nichols, the 29 year old who died after a videotaped beating by police in Memphis, will be held on Wednesday, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. Nichols’ parents have been invited to the State of the Union next month. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are scheduled to discuss the debt limit Wednesday. And Super Bowl Sunday is set -- the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona.