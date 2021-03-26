Live

Watch CBSN Live

Typhoon Vongfong bears down on Okinawa

A large and powerful typhoon is taking aim at Southern Japan. The storm is about 100 miles southeast of Okinawa and is the strongest to hit Japan this year with wind gusts at almost 150 miles per hour. Vinita Nair reports.
