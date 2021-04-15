Two years after Notre Dame Cathedral fire, rebuilding remains a monumental task Two years ago, a devastating fire nearly destroyed the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The fire caused the cathedral's spire and much of the roof to collapse, but firefighters were able to save the bell tower and outer walls. Since then, the Gothic structure has been under reconstruction with French President Emmanuel Macron vowing to rebuild it by 2024, when Paris is set to host the Summer Olympics. Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News foreign correspondent Elaine Cobbe about the project's progress.