Two women and their dogs rescued after months trapped at sea Two American women were rescued at sea this week along with their two dogs, and are now sharing details of their harrowing ordeal. Jennifer Appeal and Tasha Fuiaba set sail from Hawaii in May, bound for Tahiti. Their adventure took a dangerous turn when a storm swamped their engine and damaged their mast. The 50-foot ship was crippled and drifted thousands of miles off course. Anthony Mason reports.