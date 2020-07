Two tropical storms expected to hit U.S. over the weekend Two big storms are expected to hit the U.S. over the weekend. A tropical depression strengthened overnight to become Tropical Storm Hanna, forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast Saturday. Hanna is expected to bring flash floods, and could dump up to 12 inches of rain on parts of south Texas. In the Pacific, Hurricane Douglas is packing winds of 130 miles per hour and is expected to hit Hawaii as a tropical storm Sunday.