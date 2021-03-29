Live

Two suspects killed in Belgian anti-terror raid

Two suspects were killed and another one was wounded in a wild shootout 70 miles from Brussels Thursday. Belgian police believe they have prevented a terrorist attack similar to the one in Paris, reports Charlie D'Agata.
