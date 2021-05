Special congressional election in Texas heads to runoff A special election to fill the late Ron Wright's seat in Texas' 6th congressional district will go to a runoff since no candidate received 50% of the vote. The top candidates in the lead are both Republicans who supported former President Trump. James Henson, director of the Texas Political Project at the University of Texas at Austin, explains to CBSN's Lana Zak what this race means for the future of the GOP in Texas.