Two missing monkeys have been found amid string of suspicious occurrences at Dallas Zoo The Dallas Zoo’s two missing emperor tamarin monkeys have been found in an abandoned house, and authorities say they want to speak to a man they believe might have information. It is the latest of a string of suspicious occurrences at the zoo, including a leopard's escape from its enclosure. Dallas Morning News breaking news reporter Jamie Landers joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett with more.