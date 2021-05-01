Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two men stabbed to death in Portland on train

At the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, two men were stabbed to death in Portland, Oregon after confronting a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs to two women on a train. Carter Evans has the latest.
