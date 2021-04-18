Live

Two large fires raging outside L.A.

More than 5,000 acres have been burned by two wildfires over the last 72 hours in the San Gabriel mountains. Record breaking temperatures and windy conditions aren't making things easier for firefighters. Mireya Villarreal has more.
