Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two inmates dead after Nebraska prison riot

Guards have regained control of a maximum security prison in Nebraska following an overnight riot. Two inmates were found dead in a unit soon after the unrest ended. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vladimir Duthiers have the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.