Two generations of gay Air Force officers describe life before and after “Don't ask, Don't tell” During the 17 years “Don't ask, Don't tell” was in place, nearly 14,000 service members were discharged for being gay, and since the end of World War II some 100,000 members of the military were kicked out simply for being part of the LGBTQ+ community. As Pride Month ends, Jan Crawford speaks to two generations of Air Force officers about what life was like before and after the repeal of “Don't ask, Don't tell.”