Two Florida officers killed in manhunt for murder suspect A manhunt is underway for the suspect accused of gunning down a Florida police sergeant. Police say Markeith Loyd shot and killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton Monday. Orange County sheriff's deputy Norman Lewis was also killed in a motorcycle accident during the manunt. Loyd was already wanted for connection with the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Omar Villafranca reports.