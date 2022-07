Two dead, five wounded in L.A. park shooting: CBS News Flash July 25, 2022 A shooting in a Los Angeles left two people dead and at least five others wounded. Police say the gunfire started after a dispute at a baseball game. The search was on for suspects. In Japan, a volcanic eruption lit up the night sky. Local residents were told to evacuate due to threats from lava flows and falling debris. And at the weekend box office, Jordan Peele's new sci-fi horror film “Nope” opened at Number One.