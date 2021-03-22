Live

Two dead after Brazil overpass collapses

An overpass under construction collapsed in Brazil killing at least two people, including the driver of a bus that was crashed. The overpass was being built a few miles from the stadium hosting the World Cup. Margaret Brennan reports.
