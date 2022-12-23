Watch CBS News

Two Bankman-Fried associates plead guilty to fraud as FTX co-founder is released on $250M bond

FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bond. The disgraced 30-year-old was extradited from the Bahamas to the U.S. as FTX co-founder Gary Wang and the former CEO at Alameda Research Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud. Bankman-Fried is facing allegations that he defrauded investors and customers out of billions of dollars through his now bankrupt crypto currency exchange FTX. Lilia Luciano reports.
