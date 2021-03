New York AG appoints attorneys to lead Cuomo investigation Two attorneys were appointed Monday to investigate sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. State government officials have also called for Cuomo to resign. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the latest updates in the investigation. Then, coauthor of Politico's New York Playbook Anna Gronewold joins CBSN's Elain Quijano to discuss the Cuomo investigation.