Live

Watch CBSN Live

Two arrested in U.S. on terrorism charges

Two Iraqi refugees were arrested on charges related to terrorism, one in California and one in Texas. The arrests have reignited arguments to ban Middle Eastern refugees from coming to the U.S. Jeff Pegues reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.