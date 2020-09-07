Two American whiskey brands team up to diversify the industry In 2016, the legendary Jack Daniel's Whiskey acknowledged that an enslaved man, Nathan "Nearest" Green, taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey. Green has since been honored with his own brand called Uncle Nearest, the fastest growing independent American whiskey brand in U.S. history. “CBS This Morning Saturday” co-host Michelle Miller, who has followed this story for nearly three years, shares how the companies are uniting to inspire a new generation of whiskey pioneers.