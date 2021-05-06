Live

Twitter tests doubling its character limit to 280

Twitter is now testing allowing users to create 280-character posts, which is double the previous limit. CNET News executive editor Ian Sherr joins CBSN to discuss whether this move will save the struggling microblogging site.
