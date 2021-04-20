Twitter makes deal to stream live MLB, NHL games

Live

Twitter struck a deal with Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League to stream live games from the social media app or website. CBS MoneyWatch's Jill Wagner has today's business headlines on CBSN.
