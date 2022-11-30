Watch CBS News

Twitter ends its COVID-19 misinformation policy

Twitter has ended its policy against COVID-19 misinformation. The change is the latest of several imposed by new owner Elon Musk. Rebecca Kern, a tech policy reporter for Politico, joins CBS News to discuss the significance.
