Live

Watch CBSN Live

Twitter bans gov't from using Dataminr

There is major tension between Twitter and the federal government, after the social media site has banned intelligence agencies from using Dataminr. CNET senior editor Jeff Bakalar joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.