Twister rips through northern Mississippi

There are tornado watches and warnings spanning from Arkansas to Kentucky, just days before one of the busiest travel days of the year. Stormchaser Jeff Piotrowski joins CBSN with more on what he's witnessing in northern Mississippi.
