Watch CBS News

Twins born during pandemic thriving after 2 years

At the start of the pandemic, Jen Laubach, pregnant with twins, went into labor early. She and husband Andre both had COVID and couldn't see their baby boys for three weeks. Adrianna Diaz reunited with the family two years later.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.