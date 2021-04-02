Live

Watch CBSN Live

Twin toddlers drown after mom attacked by bees

Twin 18-month-old boys drowned after their mother was attacked by bees and fell with their stroller into a canal. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Elaine Quijano talk about the tragedy and efforts to help the grieving family.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.