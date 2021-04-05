Live

Twin shark attacks strike fear in beachgoers

A 12-year-old girl and a teenage boy lost limbs on Sunday following separate shark attacks on a North Carolina beach. Though the beach remained open Monday, beachgoers were wary of entering the water. CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano reports.
